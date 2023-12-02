Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southwood High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2

1:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at South Beauregard High School