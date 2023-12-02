Brandon Ingram will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In a 121-106 win over the Spurs (his most recent action) Ingram produced 14 points and seven assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Ingram, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.4 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.6 PRA -- 33.7 34.6 PR -- 28.5 29 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Bulls

Ingram has taken 18.7 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 18.1% and 18.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans average the third-most possessions per game with 102. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 46.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.8 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls are the worst squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 15.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 32 16 6 9 2 1 0 11/9/2022 33 22 9 3 1 0 1

