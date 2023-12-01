The Missouri State Bears (2-2) battle the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tulane vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bears allow.

Tulane is 1-1 when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Missouri State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The 61 points per game the Bears record are the same as the Green Wave allow.

When Missouri State totals more than 64.5 points, it is 1-1.

When Tulane gives up fewer than 61 points, it is 3-0.

The Bears are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Green Wave allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Green Wave shoot 37% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Bears concede.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

16.7 PTS, 3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Hannah Pratt: 13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

13.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

12.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 35.7 FG% Amira Mabry: 8.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

