The LSU Tigers (2-2) meet the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SE Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 76 327th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.8 125th 237th 12.3 Assists 14.2 95th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.