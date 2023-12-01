The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) travel to face the LSU Tigers (4-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the LSU vs. SE Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-16.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-14.5) 144.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. LSU Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

LSU is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

