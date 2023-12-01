LSU vs. SE Louisiana December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) face the LSU Tigers (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
LSU vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
