The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when visiting the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games LSU shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 132nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 278th.

The Tigers record 74.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Lions give up.

LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 77.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, LSU averaged 6.9 more points per game (69.3) than it did when playing on the road (62.4).

Defensively the Tigers were better at home last year, surrendering 69.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, LSU performed better at home last season, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule