Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hathaway High School at Holden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Holden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
