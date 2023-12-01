Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iberville Parish Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Iberville Parish, Louisiana today? We've got you covered.
Iberville Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. John High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Plaquemine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
