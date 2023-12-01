Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Jones posted seven points and six assists in a 124-114 win against the 76ers.

Below we will dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.6 PRA -- 18.1 18.8 PR -- 15.2 15.2



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Jones has made 3.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.8% of his team's total makes.

Jones' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.1 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 124.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Spurs give up 28.9 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 25 4 2 4 0 0 1 12/22/2022 34 12 3 2 2 1 2 11/23/2022 19 9 2 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.