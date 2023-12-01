The Grambling Tigers (3-3) face the Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 69.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Sooners give up.
  • Grambling has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • Oklahoma has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The 83.6 points per game the Sooners record are 9.3 more points than the Tigers give up (74.3).
  • When Oklahoma scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.
  • Grambling is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.
  • The Sooners shoot 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Grambling Leaders

  • Demya Young: 12.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Brenda McKinney: 9.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG%
  • Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 STL, 29.4 FG%
  • Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%
  • Jordyn Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

Grambling Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Arizona State W 70-67 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/19/2023 @ Houston L 106-74 Fertitta Center
11/22/2023 @ Northwestern State W 64-59 Prather Coliseum
12/1/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/11/2023 Wiley - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
12/13/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

