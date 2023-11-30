Can we expect Thomas Harley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Harley has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.