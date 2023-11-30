Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 30?
Can we expect Thomas Harley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Harley has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
