Stars vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (13-5-2), winners of four straight road games, visit the Calgary Flames (9-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Flames (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 18 times this season, and have gone 12-6 in those games.
- Dallas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.
- Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 10 of 20 games this season.
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Flames Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|67 (15th)
|Goals
|64 (19th)
|56 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (22nd)
|13 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (26th)
|8 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over six times.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars are ranked 15th in the league with 67 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- The Stars are ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 56 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.