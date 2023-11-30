SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) matching up with the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 69-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Kansas.
The Lions' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 64-36 victory against Wichita State.
SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
SE Louisiana vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 69, SE Louisiana 56
Other Southland Predictions
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- When the Lions beat the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 227 in our computer rankings, on November 28 by a score of 64-36, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.
SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 227) on November 28
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Hailey Giaratano: 12.0 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Cheyanne Daniels: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.7 FG%
- Taylor Bell: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Kennedy Paul: 7.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Avari Berry: 6.7 PTS, 65.2 FG%
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (235th in college basketball) and allow 49.4 per contest (10th in college basketball).
