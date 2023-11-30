Thursday's contest that pits the Nicholls Colonels (5-3) versus the Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at Davey Whitney Complex is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Nicholls. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Colonels enter this matchup after a 68-36 win against Dillard on Tuesday.

Nicholls vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Nicholls vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 60, Alcorn State 59

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Colonels defeated the Tulane Green Wave 69-66 on November 8.

Nicholls has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 167) on November 8

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 274) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Kyla Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

9.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Britiya Curtis: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Deonna Brister: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.6 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per contest (105th in college basketball).

