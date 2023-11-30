How to Watch the LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (7-1) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
- LSU is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Tigers record 37 more points per game (95.3) than the Hokies allow (58.3).
- LSU has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 58.3 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 95.3 points.
- The Tigers shoot 50.7% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.
- The Hokies shoot 49.3% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Tigers concede.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|W 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
