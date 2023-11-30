Thursday's contest between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-1) and the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with LSU coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 30.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Tigers secured a 76-73 victory over Virginia.

The Tigers head into this matchup following a 76-73 victory against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies enter this game after a 76-70 victory over Tulane on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-best 37 points for the Tigers in the win. In the Hokies' win, Georgia Amoore led the team with 24 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the Virginia Cavaliers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Tigers captured their best win of the season on November 25, a 76-73 victory.

The Tigers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 48) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 121) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 133) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 254) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 312) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies took down the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 58-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-58 win on November 24 -- their signature win of the season.

Virginia Tech has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 58) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 169) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 201) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 243) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 330) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17.0 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game with a +254 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.3 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies put up 80.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.