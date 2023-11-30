Will Jason Robertson light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Robertson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored two goals against the Flames this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play, Robertson has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:57 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 16:33 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:17 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

