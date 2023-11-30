Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tara High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.