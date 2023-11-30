Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wossman High School at Washington-Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
