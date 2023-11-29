The UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks put up 14.8 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Techsters give up to opponents (67.5).
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, UL Monroe is 5-1.
  • Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The Lady Techsters score 66.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 63 the Warhawks give up.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63 points.
  • UL Monroe is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 41.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.
  • The Warhawks make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Daisha Bradford: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)
  • Jakayla Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Katlyn Manuel: 11.5 PTS, 55.3 FG%
  • Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Lauren Gross: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

UL Monroe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 73-62 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 @ McNeese W 87-53 The Legacy Center
11/21/2023 Louisiana College W 107-53 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 Champion Christian - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/12/2023 Northwestern State - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

