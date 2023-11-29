The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) travel to face the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

This season, the Green Wave have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.7% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

In games Tulane shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Green Wave are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 63rd.

The Green Wave record 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than the Panthers allow (70.7).

Tulane has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Green Wave were better in home games last year, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 on the road.

Tulane averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule