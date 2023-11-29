The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) travel to face the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • This season, the Green Wave have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.7% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Tulane shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Green Wave are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 63rd.
  • The Green Wave record 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than the Panthers allow (70.7).
  • Tulane has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Green Wave were better in home games last year, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 on the road.
  • Tulane averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Sacramento State W 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley L 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Cal W 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State - State Farm Arena

