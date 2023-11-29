Player prop betting options for Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram and others are available in the Philadelphia 76ers-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

BSNO and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: +134)

Ingram is averaging 24.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Ingram's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Ingram has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -123) 8.5 (Over: -118)

Jonas Valanciunas' 13.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (8.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Zion Williamson's 23.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 32.5-point total set for Embiid on Wednesday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (11.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Embiid has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -123) 8.5 (Over: -118)

The 25.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).

He has grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.