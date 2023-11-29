The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) take the floor at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-PH. The matchup has no set line. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 227.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 18 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.

The average total in New Orleans' contests this year is 225.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has been the favorite in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

This season, New Orleans has won two of its six games when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Pelicans have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 8 44.4% 112.8 233.3 112.9 224.7 227.1 76ers 8 47.1% 120.5 233.3 111.8 224.7 225.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Pelicans' last 10 contests have hit the over.

At home, New Orleans owns a better record against the spread (7-3-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-5-0).

The Pelicans record only one more point per game (112.8) than the 76ers give up (111.8).

New Orleans has a 7-3 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall when putting up more than 111.8 points.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pelicans and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 10-8 0-0 7-11 76ers 12-5 0-0 11-6

Pelicans vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pelicans 76ers 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 120.5 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 7-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 6-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.