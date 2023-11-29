The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks' 82.3 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 67.5 the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
  • UL Monroe has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are only 3.8 more points than the Warhawks allow (63.0).
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63.0 points.
  • When UL Monroe allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Lady Techsters are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (34.8%).
  • The Warhawks' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lady Techsters have conceded.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Drake L 77-66 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Maine L 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Richmond L 83-56 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 UL Monroe - Thomas Assembly Center
12/3/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.