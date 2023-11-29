A pair of streaking teams square off when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their four-game win streak intact against the Lobos, who have won four straight. The matchup's point total is 149.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Venue: The Pit

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -7.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 149.5 points only once this season.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have had an average of 142.7 points, 6.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Louisiana Tech has compiled a 4-0-0 record against the spread.

Louisiana Tech was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

Louisiana Tech has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 3 50% 84.0 165.5 69.7 130.9 153.7 Louisiana Tech 1 25% 81.5 165.5 61.2 130.9 140

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos allow their opponents to score (69.7).

Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 4-2-0 3-1 3-3-0 Louisiana Tech 4-0-0 1-0 1-3-0

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico Louisiana Tech 15-5 Home Record 9-6 5-6 Away Record 4-11 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

