A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Lobos have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
  • This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 170th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (69.7).
  • Louisiana Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.5.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisiana Tech made more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Southern Utah W 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 McNeese W 71-62 Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 Dillard W 105-65 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
12/2/2023 Nicholls State - Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.