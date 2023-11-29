The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) host the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) after winning three straight home games. The Hoyas are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -10.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs Merrimack Betting Records & Stats

The Hoyas have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Georgetown has played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Hoyas.

So far this season, Merrimack has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

The Warriors have been listed as an underdog of +450 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Merrimack has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 4 80% 80 151.1 72 143.1 144.3 Merrimack 2 33.3% 71.1 151.1 71.1 143.1 133.7

Additional Georgetown vs Merrimack Insights & Trends

The 80 points per game the Hoyas average are 8.9 more points than the Warriors give up (71.1).

When Georgetown scores more than 71.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 72 the Hoyas give up.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 2-3-0 1-2 4-1-0 Merrimack 5-1-0 3-0 3-3-0

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown Merrimack 5-12 Home Record 10-6 1-11 Away Record 8-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

