Tuesday's contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) squaring off against the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-65 victory, as our model heavily favors UL Monroe.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 77, Northwestern State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: UL Monroe (-12.0)

UL Monroe (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

UL Monroe has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northwestern State, who is 3-2-0 ATS. One of the Warhawks' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Demons' games have gone over.

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 73 per contest (219th in college basketball).

UL Monroe comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is grabbing 36.8 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per contest.

UL Monroe connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 29.1% rate (299th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.9% from deep.

The Warhawks' 82.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 340th in college basketball, and the 91.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 228th in college basketball.

UL Monroe and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Warhawks commit 12.8 per game (237th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (149th in college basketball action).

