Will Ty Dellandrea Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Ty Dellandrea to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Dellandrea stats and insights
- Dellandrea is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Dellandrea has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Dellandrea recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-1
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
