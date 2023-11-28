Tuesday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (3-3) and the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Wichita State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 28.

The Lions took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-47 against Mobile on Saturday.

SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wichita State 66, SE Louisiana 62

Other Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

  • The Lions have no wins versus Division 1 teams this season.
  • SE Louisiana has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%
  • Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

  • The Lions outscore opponents by 11 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 232nd in college basketball, and giving up 51.7 per outing, 19th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential.

