On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Radek Faksa going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faksa stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.