The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Jamari Blackmon: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 74.6 109th 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.6 211th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

