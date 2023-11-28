The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) aim to end a three-game road losing streak at the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Northwestern State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Demons are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at eighth.

The Demons score only three more points per game (76) than the Warhawks give up to opponents (73).

When it scores more than 73 points, Northwestern State is 1-2.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (73.6).

The Demons conceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.

Northwestern State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule