How to Watch Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) aim to end a three-game road losing streak at the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- Northwestern State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Demons are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at eighth.
- The Demons score only three more points per game (76) than the Warhawks give up to opponents (73).
- When it scores more than 73 points, Northwestern State is 1-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (73.6).
- The Demons conceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
- Northwestern State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Maine
|L 78-65
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 80-74
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.