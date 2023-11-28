The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • This season, Nicholls State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 25th.
  • The Colonels' 76.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 73.0 the Bears allow.
  • Nicholls State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).
  • At home, the Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 80.2.
  • Nicholls State made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than away (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 SIU-Edwardsville L 60-51 Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) W 86-56 Stopher Gym
11/24/2023 @ Mississippi State L 74-61 Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Elizabeth City State - Stopher Gym

