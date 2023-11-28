The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

This season, Nicholls State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

The Colonels are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 25th.

The Colonels' 76.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 73.0 the Bears allow.

Nicholls State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 73.0 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game last season, 10.6 more than it averaged away (71.7).

At home, the Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 80.2.

Nicholls State made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than away (32.3%).

