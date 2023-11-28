The UAB Blazers (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

McNeese vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 51.3% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 43.4% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, McNeese has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 85th.

The Cowboys' 79.7 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 72.2 the Blazers allow.

When it scores more than 72.2 points, McNeese is 4-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, McNeese scored 74.3 points per game last season, 10 more than it averaged on the road (64.3).

The Cowboys gave up fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.

McNeese sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (33%).

