How to Watch McNeese vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
McNeese vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Northwestern State vs UL Monroe (7:30 PM ET | November 28)
- Nicholls State vs Baylor (8:00 PM ET | November 28)
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 51.3% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 43.4% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, McNeese has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 85th.
- The Cowboys' 79.7 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 72.2 the Blazers allow.
- When it scores more than 72.2 points, McNeese is 4-1.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, McNeese scored 74.3 points per game last season, 10 more than it averaged on the road (64.3).
- The Cowboys gave up fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.
- McNeese sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (33%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|-
|The Legacy Center
