The UAB Blazers (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

McNeese vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys are shooting 51.3% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 43.4% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, McNeese has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 85th.
  • The Cowboys' 79.7 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 72.2 the Blazers allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.2 points, McNeese is 4-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, McNeese scored 74.3 points per game last season, 10 more than it averaged on the road (64.3).
  • The Cowboys gave up fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.
  • McNeese sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (33%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Western Carolina L 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/21/2023 Texas State W 59-48 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 71-62 Thomas Assembly Center
11/28/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin - The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women - The Legacy Center

