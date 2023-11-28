LSU vs. Syracuse November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Syracuse Orange (3-0) meet the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
LSU vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)
- Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
LSU vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|LSU AVG
|LSU Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|262nd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
