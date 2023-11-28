High school basketball is on the schedule today in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Glen Oaks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mentorship Academy at St. John High School