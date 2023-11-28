Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Craig Smith going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
