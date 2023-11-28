Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plain Dealing High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Captain Shreve High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwood High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simsboro High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
