If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Monroe High School at Benton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Benton, LA

Benton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Airline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruston High School at Bossier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Plain Dealing High School at North Caddo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Vivian, LA

Vivian, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Haughton High School