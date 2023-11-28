Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Beauregard High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.