The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • In games Xavier shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
  • The Musketeers average 77.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up.
  • Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37%).
  • Oakland has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 254th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies score six more points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (66.7).
  • Oakland has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged on the road (80.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.1.
  • Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Oakland scored 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (69.9).
  • The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Oakland drained more 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Marshall W 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Athletics Center O'rena

