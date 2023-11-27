John Collins and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (5-11) play the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) at Delta Center.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Delta Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO
Pelicans' Last Game

The Jazz knocked off the Pelicans, 105-100, on Saturday. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 16 points for the Jazz, and Brandon Ingram had 26 for the Pelicans.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Brandon Ingram 26 6 8 1 0 1
Jordan Hawkins 25 6 3 1 0 5
Herbert Jones 13 1 1 1 1 1

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Ingram's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Valanciunas contributes with 13.1 points per game, plus 8.7 boards and 2.5 assists.
  • The Pelicans receive 8.2 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists.
  • Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.6 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 1.5 blocks.
  • The Pelicans get 13.4 points, 4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Brandon Ingram 26.1 5.1 5.4 0.6 0.1 1.8
Jonas Valančiūnas 13.7 8.6 3 0.5 1.5 0.7
Zion Williamson 17 3.5 3.2 0.8 0.4 0.1
Dyson Daniels 9.1 6 4.5 2.1 0.2 0.9
Jordan Hawkins 14 4 2.4 0.4 0 2.7

