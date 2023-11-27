Pelicans vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|229.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 total points.
- The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 225.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 10-7-0 ATS this season.
- New Orleans has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.
- New Orleans has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|6
|35.3%
|112.9
|227.2
|112.9
|234
|226.7
|Jazz
|10
|62.5%
|114.3
|227.2
|121.1
|234
|230.3
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Pelicans have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.
- New Orleans owns a better record against the spread at home (7-3-0) than it does in away games (3-4-0).
- The Pelicans score 8.2 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz give up (121.1).
- New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 121.1 points.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|10-7
|2-2
|7-10
|Jazz
|8-8
|6-5
|10-6
Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Jazz
|112.9
|114.3
|17
|12
|3-1
|6-4
|3-1
|4-6
|112.9
|121.1
|15
|25
|8-2
|4-0
|8-2
|3-1
