The SMU Mustangs (4-2) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-16.5) 136.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-16.5) 136.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)

UL Monroe covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

The Warhawks covered the spread once when an underdog by 16.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

SMU covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Mustangs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.