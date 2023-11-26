The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • UL Monroe went 7-1 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.
  • The Warhawks scored 8.2 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Mustangs allowed (75.6).
  • When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, UL Monroe went 7-1.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UL Monroe scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Warhawks gave up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (76.4).
  • Beyond the arc, UL Monroe sunk fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35%) than at home (37.3%) too.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Central Michigan W 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/16/2023 Louisiana Tech L 73-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/20/2023 Ecclesia W 103-74 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/28/2023 Northwestern State - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/5/2023 Champion Christian - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

