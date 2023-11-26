Will Taysom Hill get into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Hill has rushed for 261 yards on 50 carries (26.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

Hill also has 159 receiving yards (15.9 ypg) on 22 catches, with one TD.

Hill has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has run for a TD in two games.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0

