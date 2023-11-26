How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- The Saints put up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per matchup the Falcons give up.
- The Saints rack up 337.4 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 308.8 the Falcons give up per contest.
- This season, New Orleans averages 100 rushing yards per game, just 8.4 fewer yards than Atlanta allows per contest (108.4).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (10).
Saints Away Performance
- On the road, the Saints average more points (23.5 per game) than they do overall (21.4). They also allow fewer points in road games (18.2) than they do overall (19.8).
- The Saints accumulate 353 yards per game on the road (15.6 more than overall) and allow 298.5 on the road (14.2 fewer than overall).
- The Saints pick up 110.3 rushing yards per game on the road (10.3 more than overall), and concede 108.2 in road games (5.4 fewer than overall).
- The Saints convert more third downs in road games (37.2%) than they do overall (36.5%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (34.1%) than overall (34.8%).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 38-27
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|W 24-17
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 27-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
