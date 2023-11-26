Saints vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 12
Entering this week's action, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, November 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
The Saints were knocked off by the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 in their last outing.
The Falcons are coming off of a 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Hurst
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Blake Grupe
|K
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dee Alford
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints are putting up 337.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank ninth, allowing 312.7 yards per game.
- The Saints are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense (16th in NFL), and they rank eighth on defense with 19.8 points allowed per game.
- The Saints are compiling 237.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank seventh, allowing 199.1 passing yards per game.
- New Orleans is totaling 100 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 20th, giving up 113.6 rushing yards per contest.
- With 18 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), the Saints' +6 turnover margin ranks sixth in the league.
Saints vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-125), Falcons (+105)
- Total: 41.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
